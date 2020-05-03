200 Mexicans who died from coronavirus in the U.S. are being repatriated

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón informed that as of April 29, the Ministry has been requested to repatriate some 200 Mexicans who died from coronavirus in the U.S.
In a news conference held at the National Palace, Ebrard said that most fellow citizens who died in the U.S. were located in the state of New York.
“Until now, the Ministry has been requested to repatriate almost 200 bodies, mainly from New York,” Ebrard said
“There are 154 Mexican patients in the U.S. right now, who are sick and did not receive any kind of support, so we are helping them through the consulates, ” Marcelo Ebrard added.
Source: El Universal
