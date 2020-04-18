Yucatecan olympic athlete Rommel Pacheco calls other celebrities to join challenge

Yucatecan olympic champion Rommel Pacheco joined the #QuédateEnCasaYoTeApoyo challenge and gave away aid packages to families in the coastal community of San Crisanto, as a sign of support in the face of the coronavirus contingency.

San Crisanto is located 77kilometers (48 miles) northeast of Merida (INEGI)

Through his social networks, the diver taught how he helped families from San Crisanto, after being challenged by the racquetball player Paola Longoria through the challenge that has already been carried out by various personalities, which has the purpose of supporting people

who need it most.

San Crisanto, Yucatán (Photo: balnearaiosmexico.com)

Rommel decided to support families from the port and published the following message on his Facebook account:

“Many small people, in small places, doing small things, we can change the world.” E.G.







