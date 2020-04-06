Yucatecan college students make acrylic masks for medical personnel

Students and staff at the Instituto Tecnológico Superior del Sur de Yucatán (ITSSY), located in the municipality of Oxkutzcab, are producing acrylic masks created through 3D printers manufactured by themselves, called 3D “Maya”.
The team is made up of 12 students from the Industrial Engineering degree, together with professor engineer Álvaro José Leal Osorio, and other members of the institution’s staff, who are participating in this project.
José Enrique Castillo Duarte, director of the Institute, stated that these accessories are currently made with “Maya” 3D printers, which are programmed and produced at low cost, by the students themselves as part of their professional training.
The protection masks produced in the ITSSY will be distributed at the General Hospitals of Tekax and the Community Hospitals of Peto and Ticul, which serve thousands of Yucatecans in the southern region of the state.
“Due to the scale of this current health emergency, it is important to equip doctors and nurses with supplies for their protection”, Castillo Duarte said.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Plasma from recovered coronavirus patients could be key to treat seriously ill
Dr. Kent Holland, Director of the.
-
Mexico could ask Cuba for help – AMLO
Mexico could ask Cuba for nurses.
-
Don’t let your guard down with influenza, dengue and chikungunya
If you are a resident of.
-
If necessary, Mérida hotels could become hospitals
Mérida, Yucatán (April 6, 2020) In.
-
CFE Isla Mujeres announces day without electricity
Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo.- The Federal.
-
AMLO’S message – More of the same populism
This is the stenographic version of.
-
Dollar shakes the peso after AMLO’s report and reaches $25.31
MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – The.
-
Lopez Obrador – more of the same.
MEXICO (El Financiero) – Business leaders.
-
Member of the Beltrán Leyva Cartel arrested in Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatan.- 10 vehicles of the Yucatan.
-
Tulum’s tourism industry is getting crushed by Covid-19
Eugenio Barbachano, the tourism minister of.
Leave a Comment