“Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention Center” turned into a temporary hospital to attend Covid-19 Coronavirus patients

Workers are laboring around the clock to turn the “Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention Center” into a temporary hospital to attend Covid-19 Coronavirus patients during the contingency period.
On Thursday April 16th, workers were seen assembling beds in the recently remodeled exhibition halls, where patients would be treated by Covid-19, in case the local hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of cases.
The Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, reported that if the contingency exceeds the hospital capacity of our state, everything is ready to turn this convention center into a temporary hospital.
This temporary medical facility would exclusively attend people infected with Coronavirus, it features 175 beds with oxygen available for each one, and 200 additional beds are also available.
The governor assured that Yucatán has the necessary health personnel, as well as protective gear, medical material and equipment to face this contingency.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The eyes of the world turn to Germany’s lockdown exit plan as potential blueprint
The German government’s efficient approach to.
-
Mexico sees widespread noncompliance with business closures
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s coronavirus.
-
The natural world is thriving now that humans are staying indoors
As the coronavirus continues to spread.
-
Progreso: Street fight in full contingency for coronavirus
PROGRESO, YUCATAN (April 16, 2020).- Progreso.
-
Are dogs being kidnapped in Oxkutzcab, Yucatán?
OXKUTZCAB, YUCATÁN (April 15, 2020).— In.
-
Freight volume across the US-Mexico border is declining
Cross-border freight volumes across Mexico are.
-
Exotic birds fly around Mérida during lockdown
MERIDA, April 16, 2020.- A golden.
-
AMLO his “4T” and the convenient advertising.
The government has complied with the.
-
If Mexico lacks health care workers, why are they turning applicants away?
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has.
-
Kids in Mexico and Canada Are Making Coronavirus Protective Gear at Home
Jorge Martinez is a 12-year-old who.
Leave a Comment