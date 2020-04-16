“Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention Center” turned into a temporary hospital to attend Covid-19 Coronavirus patients

Workers are laboring around the clock to turn the “Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention Center” into a temporary hospital to attend Covid-19 Coronavirus patients during the contingency period.

On Thursday April 16th, workers were seen assembling beds in the recently remodeled exhibition halls, where patients would be treated by Covid-19, in case the local hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of cases.

The Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, reported that if the contingency exceeds the hospital capacity of our state, everything is ready to turn this convention center into a temporary hospital.

This temporary medical facility would exclusively attend people infected with Coronavirus, it features 175 beds with oxygen available for each one, and 200 additional beds are also available.

The governor assured that Yucatán has the necessary health personnel, as well as protective gear, medical material and equipment to face this contingency.







