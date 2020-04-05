Yucatan reports two COVID-19 related deaths

Merida, Yucatan (April 5, 2020) — The Government of Yucatan has reported two new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, both, they say, were men and died within 24 hours of one another.
According to a statement from the state executive, the first death was that of an unidentified 36-year-old male who suffered from obesity, an important antecedent associated with the disease, they pointed out.
The second death was that of a British citizen who was aboard a ship and allowed to disembark along with his wife on humanitarian grounds due to their illness. The two British citizens, whose government requested humanitarian aid from Mexico, were removed from the docked Marella Explorer 2 that arrived March 30.
The State Secretariat of Health confirmed the news, noting that the 71-year-old man died in Hospital Regional de Alta Especialidad in Merida. His 65-year-old wife, who also tested positive, has mild symptoms and remains isolated.
The other British passengers remain aboard the TUI cruise ship.
Source: RMN
