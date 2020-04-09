Yucatan recognized as one of the best prepared states to confront the COVID-19 threat

Yucatan is being recognized as one of the states that has done the most to mitigate and confront the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, by launching actions and agreements to safeguard health, work and the economy of all Yucatecan families, time in advance.

According to the list of Regulatory Responses to the COVID-19 situation, published by the Federal Government, of the 8 types of measures that must be applied, in this unprecedented contingency, Yucatan has applied all of them and this has allowed more effective management, on a timely manner, and with a much greater scope.

Governor Vila Dosal ordered last March 15 that, starting on the 17th of that month, and before any other Mexican state, all school activities should be suspended. In all levels of education (from kindergartens to universities), in order to prevent an outbreak, before the imminent arrival of this highly contagious disease.

This measure of “Declaration of non-working days”, which is part of the 8 types of actions to be taken, prevented the Covid-19 cases from overflowing, stopped (or delayed) a massive contagion, bought time for the health sector, and allowed to apply other actions required. Just days later, the closure of non-essential businesses was ordered, so that there is no movement of employees on the streets.

The other 7 actions already applied in Yucatan are: Contagion care; Supports for vulnerable groups; Tax incentives; Employment protection; Business support; Provisions for specific sectors and contingency funds and supply policies.

The other two states that have managed to fulfill these 8 actions are Mexico City and Nuevo León. According to the publication issued by the federal government, most states have only complied with some of these actions.

In this sense, Governor Vila Dosal has ordered 8 decrees and established 10 agreements to face this pandemic, not only seeking to address the immediate consequences, but also looking forward to reactivate the economy, so Yucatecan families can go back to their normal lives asap.

An essential point has been the implementation of the State Plan to Boost the Economy, Jobs and Health of Yucatecans, with the aim of helping the people who need it most in this contingency, and these food aid packages (despensas) are delivered with full transparency and opportunity.

The state government also implemented the Unemployment Insurance for 2,500 pesos per month, to which more than 57,000 Yucatecans who are self-employed or lost their jobs due to quarantine and social distancing applied for in a single day.

These cases are being analyzed by a Civil Society commission to verify that those who meet the requirements are approved and are not receiving other types of federal, state or municipal financial support and thus be able to benefit as many people as possible.

This plan, proposed by Governor Vila Dosal, encompasses various programs, benefiting the majority of the sectors of the population, whose family finances are already suffering the effects of this pandemic. Details of how much, how and where these supports will be granted are specified in the operating rules.

These grants will be awarded until budget availability allows it.

The other programs that received almost 40 thousand requests are:

Support for rural productive units and rural inputs: 742;

Credit for micro and small entrepreneurs: 7,393;

Support for workers in the fishing sector: 12,500;

Credit to the agricultural and fishing sectors: 538;

Credit line for companies in strategic sectors: 250;

Business loans: 1,406;

Credits for women: 2,401;

Financial and in-kind support: 1,770;

Credits for self-employed people: 4,210;

Economic support for business and artisan activation: 1,525.

As in the case of Unemployment Insurance, these applications are taking into account the operating rules and the budget provision assigned to them.

The final list of who will be supported with Unemployment Insurance will be announced soon.







