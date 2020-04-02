Yucatan is number 4 at national level in coronavirus infections

The number of positive coronavirus cases has positioned Yucatan among the five states with the highest incidence nationwide.

Yucatan is among the states with the highest contagion by coronavirus.

Given the positive cases that have been registered in the country, Yucatan and Quintana Roo are among the five states at national level with the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 cases, according to information from the General Directorate of Epidemiology of the Federal Government.

These statistics are based on the population number and Yucatan has already ranked number one nationwide in positive cases of the new Covid-19 coronavirus, however it is now Quintana Roo the Mexican state that occupies that position, because the incidence is 2.37 positive cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, while Yucatan is number four with 2.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gattel warned that states like Quintana Roo, and large metropolitan areas like Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey would have a higher incidence of coronavirus cases.







