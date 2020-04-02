Yucatan is number 4 at national level in coronavirus infections

The number of positive coronavirus cases has positioned Yucatan among the five states with the highest incidence nationwide.
Yucatan is among the states with the highest contagion by coronavirus.
Given the positive cases that have been registered in the country, Yucatan and Quintana Roo are among the five states at national level with the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 cases, according to information from the General Directorate of Epidemiology of the Federal Government.
These statistics are based on the population number and Yucatan has already ranked number one nationwide in positive cases of the new Covid-19 coronavirus, however it is now Quintana Roo the Mexican state that occupies that position, because the incidence is 2.37 positive cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, while Yucatan is number four with 2.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gattel warned that states like Quintana Roo, and large metropolitan areas like Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey would have a higher incidence of coronavirus cases.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Man dies inside a taxi cab in Chicxulub Puerto
Progreso, Yucatan.- On Wednesday, April 1st,.
-
Checkpoints detect 12 people with symptoms of Covid-19 in Chetumal, Q. Roo
CHETUMAL, QUINTANA ROO (April 2, 2020).-.
-
HR Ratings downgraded Mexico’s sovereign debt
The measure is adopted as a.
-
Mariachis from Muxupip, Yucatán ask governor for financial support
Mariachis from the municipality of Muxupip,.
-
Southwest seeks bailout while half of world’s jets are on land
Southwest Airlines (LUV) said it would apply.
-
Security forces begin surveillance campaign against Covid-19 in Yucatan
The advance of the coronavirus in.
-
Trump doubles U.S. military assets in Caribbean, bolstering drug fight after Maduro indictment
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration.
-
New safe distance at public transportation stops in Merida
MERIDA, Yucatan – Merida’s Municipal Police.
-
Black future for Mexico in 2020-2021 – BANXICO
MEXICO (Banxico/SinEmbargo) – For the first.
-
Mexico is already testing its own Covid-19 vaccine
In the field of prevention, the.
Leave a Comment