Yucatan governor becomes a social media sensation

The governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, is leaving a tremendously positive impression on social networks for answering all types of messages.

Mérida, Yucatán (April 29, 2020).- The governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, becomes a sensation on social networks.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the use of the internet and social networks has played a very important role for the authorities of Yucatan, both to provide information on the progress of the COVID-19 outbreak, and to meet the needs of citizens, however the attentions that Mauricio Vila Dosal has had with the Yucatecans, have turned him into a real sensation.

From good night greetings, congratulations on birthdays, to health recommendations, and even an occasional joke, all kinds of messages have been answered by Vila Dosal on his social networks.

Mainly on Twitter you can see a lot of these messages that have warmed the hearts of several users of social networks, who have expressed their appreciation for the Governor of Yucatan.

Mauricio Vila memes

So much has been the sensation that Vila Dosal has caused on social networks that he has already credited his own memes, which he takes with philosophy and many times even shares them.

The memes began to emerge after phase three of the contingency came into effect, when it was announced that only one person could circulate per vehicle and the mandatory use of face mask.

This message was used by ‘Tila María Sesto’, a well-known Yucatecan regional comedy character, who made a meme where Mauricio Vila Dosal allegedly announced that the mestizas will now have to wear mandatory calzones (underwear).

The meme was published by ‘Tila’ while questioning Mauricio Vila about whether the face mask and the calzones were mandatory, to which the governor replied that the mask was mandatory and the rest was the citizen’s decision.







