Yucatan Government to grant food aid to 450,000 Yucatecan households for two months

Merida, Yucatan, April 8, 2020.- Starting in the second half of April, the distribution of a total of 1.8 million food aid packages will begin in Yucatán, which will benefit 450,000 families throughout the state during the next 2 months, as part of the actions ordered by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to support the family economy of Yucatecans in the face of the negative impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Through the Food Support Program, contemplated within the State Plan to Promote the Economy, Jobs and Health of Yucatecans, the State Government will deliver food aid to each house in the 105 municipalities of the interior of the state, as well as in each house of the 47 Mérida “comisarías“, and additionally it will provide food aid for other households in situations of vulnerability and marginality in Mérida.
The state government calls on the entire Yucatecan population not to leave their homes during the contingency, so, in a joint effort with the municipal authorities, these supports will be delivered directly house by house in order to avoid crowds and prioritize social isolation as the main preventive measure.
Regarding this program, it was reported that a total of 450,000 food aid packages will be delivered every 15 days for a period of two months, in which the personnel of the state agency will be delivering the goods following the sanitary protocols such as using mouth masks, gloves and keeping a healthy distance at all times with the beneficiaries, in the healthiest and safest way possible.
With the aim of benefiting as many citizens as possible, a maximum of 4 food aid package will be delivered per household, which will allow supporting the economy of a large number of Yucatecan families.
It is worth mentioning that the State Plan to Boost the Economy, Jobs and Health of Yucatecans, promoted by Vila Dosal, includes other programs such as:
- Unemployment insurance
- Support program for social housing
- Support for workers in the fishing sector
- Support to farmers
- Credits to the agricultural and fishing sectors
- Support for Peasant Productive Units and Inputs
- Economic support for micro, small and medium-sized companies and entrepreneurs
- Credits to women with small or medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs
- Economic support for business activation and artisan activities
- Credits for companies with more than 50 employees
This entire scheme designed to benefit the majority of the Yucatecan population, such as the business, entrepreneurial sector, as well as the fishing, agricultural, livestock and arts & crafts sectors, with the aim of helping the unemployed, and supporting the economy of the Yucatecans.
These supports are added to the efforts that benefit a total of 42,500 Yucatecans with the food programs of the DIF Yucatan, which continues to be provided statewide.
It must be remembered that, these state government programs are intended to help the most vulnerable sector of our population, such as older adults and people with disabilities, as a preventive measure during the pandemic.The Yucatan Times
