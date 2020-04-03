Yucatan COVID-19 update (April 3rd, 2020)

Since the contingency began and until today, Thursday, April 2, these are the number of cases detected in Yucatan:
300 suspected cases.
54 cases have tested positive
69 are still under study and
177 cases have been ruled out
Of the confirmed cases, 34 have already recovered: they do not present symptoms nor can they spread the virus anymore.
15 more are reported as stable, with mild symptoms, and they remain isolated in their homes, constantly monitored by SSY medical personnel.
5 of these confirmed cases are hospitalized and in total isolation. Patients infected and diagnosed in Canada and Peru are also hospitalized (those cases are not included in the official figures).
The age range of confirmed cases is from 17 to 78 years.
These figures have already been reported to the National Epidemiology System.
RECOMMENDATIONS
Stay home, comply with the provisions decreed by the Federal Government. This helps prevent and control the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Take care of the elderly, pregnant women and people with disabilities, who are the most vulnerable groups.
If you are returning from a trip, stay isolated for 14 days.
We urge the population to be attentive to official warnings and to avoid spreading messages or audios with false content, which do not come from official sources.
The telephone line 800 YUCATÁN (800 982 2826) is attended in Spanish and Maya, for the exclusive use of people with symptoms of the Covid 19 Coronavirus.
For more information about Covid 19 go to coronavirus.yucatan.gob.mx
Press release issued by the Yucatán State Health Secretariat on April 3rd, 2020.
