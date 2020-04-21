“Xcaret México Espectacular” will be broadcast for the first time

Grupo Xcaret will broadcast for the first time in 25 years, Xcaret México Espectacular, the iconic Xcaret park night show that has positioned itself as a benchmark in Mexico and the world as a must-see for visitors to Cancun and the Riviera Maya.

Xcaret México Espectacular is the show with more uninterrupted presentations in Mexico. This special transmission will take place on the park’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

The original production of Grupo Xcaret, which has more than 10,000 live performances and more than 22 million viewers from all over the world, is distinguished by its artistic and technical quality, and the way it highlights the values ​​of our national identity.

The show offers an incomparable journey through the history of Mexico in which more than 300 live artists, musicians and singers make us dream of the legends and dances typical of the different cultural regions of Mexico.

The broadcast will take place next Sunday, April 26 on the Xcaret Park YouTube channel at 7:00 p.m. (local time), from the imposing Gran Tlachco Theater in Xcaret Park, a theater with capacity for 6 thousand spectators per function, built in 2002. A week later, on Sunday, May 3 and at the same time, users will be able to enjoy the show again on the Xcaret’s Facebook page

This initiative is part of the actions that Grupo Xcaret is carrying out with the aim of sharing the culture and art of our country and that people can enjoy the the greatness of Mexico at the front row and without leaving home.







