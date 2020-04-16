Wondr – Social Media with Purpose in the Time of Covid-19

In today’s world, social media is ubiquitous. While we all know to some degree what social media is, what purpose(s) does it serve? Social media users everywhere find themselves regularly asking that question.

As many of us are passing the days inside our homes, either on lockdown or by practicing social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we turn to social media to stay informed, entertained and connect with friends and family. But social media can already be a time suck, and after refreshing Twitter for the third time in ten minutes, it’s easy to view browsing as a mindless chore we feel compelled to use because it’s there in front of us.

So how do you give purpose to your time spent on social media? One possible way is by electing to choose social media that allows for growth and productive engagement and has core values at heart.

Take LinkedIn, for example—nobody goes on LinkedIn for mindless browsing like they may with Twitter or TikTok. LinkedIn is a platform meant for networking and for professional updates and news. On it, users can research companies, forge connections and apply to jobs, as well as browse relevant articles and multimedia content posted by users.

Social media platforms designed to streamline content concerning several, related topics have the ability to bring purpose to your browsing. Enter Wondr, an up-and-coming platform based out of the U.K., that does just that. It styles itself as a platform for crowdsourcing knowledge to generate positive change, particularly in the realm of social and environmental impact.

Take the word from two users on the new platform, Yvette Griffiths and Bel Georgieva. Both were drawn in by Wondr’s focus on environmental content and the broad, shared interests of the budding community.

Yvette, who came upon Wondr when it popped up as an advert after a series of environment-related Google searches, finds that “…it provides a much-needed place for positive content focusing on innovation, success and bright ideas.” The nature of the climate crisis is one that is daunting and at times overwhelming, as we all know – Wondr’s community, however, allows users to brainstorm together and sift through solutions.

Bel’s arrival to Wondr was more intentional. The platform’s director reached out to her via Instagram, where she runs a personal blog that often addresses sustainability and veganism, with a proposal to collaborate on a variety of projects. That connection brought her to Wondr. Its design—which she described as “captivating and fresh”— combined with the media’s desire to build a community interested in sustainability made her stay and now she is a regular user. “More than anything, I regard it as a tool for active participation,” she says, “and that’s what I most like about it – it encourages you to learn proactively, keeping it fun and social.”

Bel uses both the platform’s website and nascent mobile apps to share interesting reads on topics from animal conservation to the dangers of coal usage. When a post catches her eye, she adds it to one of her several projects so as to consolidate information that the Wondr community can browse. If you’re visiting London and looking for a zero-waste café to spend the afternoon, or perhaps on the other side of the globe looking to learn more about ocean conservation, Bel’s profile is a good place to start.

Both users find the community to be at the core of their experience on the app. Whereas many social media platforms are fractured by niche interests or ideological camps, Wondr is predicated on building a community where information is not shared for clout or “likes,” but for its utility. Yvette finds that Wondr sets itself apart in how users can mark a post as “helpful.” That principle of crowdsourcing knowledge is ingrained in the user experience.

At a time where most media outlets put far too little attention on issues from climate change to clean energy innovation and to sustainability-focused self-improvement, Wondr averts gatekeeping by putting users in charge of sharing and interchanging content. Its topical specificity is its advantage—the user base is made up of people who want to participate in environmental, innovative dialogue.

Wondr is dedicated to generating an environment where the interchange of ideas is principle to the community. As the world enters a new era through the unfamiliar and ambiguous doorway of Covid-19, the interchange of ideas becomes ever more important. Whether you’re an essential employee on the front lines of this crisis or living your life in the bubble of your home, take the time to dive into Wondr and join the growing community of individuals determined to help each other solve the problems of today.

