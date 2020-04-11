WHO fears a coronavirus rebound

WHO sets six conditions for lifting quarantine

GENEVA Switzerland (WHO) – The coronavirus or “SARS-CoV-2” could have a “deadly rebound” if the quarantine that was imposed as a measure to mitigate COVID-19 infections is lifted too quickly warned World Health Organization (WHO) director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“I know that some countries are already preparing the transition to abandon containment restrictions. Like everyone else, the WHO wants the restrictions to be lifted. At the same time, lifting the restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence.” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director.

During a virtual press conference in Geneva, the director of the international health organization said that if measures to lift the confinement of the population are not done correctly, it could be dangerous.

“The backflow [of the pandemic] can be as dangerous as its spread if not properly managed,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director, said.

How should coronavirus quarantine be lifted?

According to the WHO, six fundamental conditions must be met to lift the quarantine that keeps thousands of people in the world in confinement as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

These are:

1. Control the transmission of the virus

2. Ensuring the availability of public health and care

3. Minimize risk in exposed environments such as permanent health care facilities

4. Implement prevention measures at work, in schools and other places of high frequentation

5. Controlling the risk of imported cases

6. Making people accountable



The WHO director emphasized that the participation and responsibility of the general population during the coronavirus pandemic is of great importance to eradicate the spread of the new strain that emerged in the city of Wuhan, China, at the end of last year.

