When the tourists are away, the crocs will play

Crocodiles have taken over the beach at a popular Mexican resort that was shut down due to the coronavirus and is suddenly devoid of tourists for the first time in decades, according to news reports.
Photos from the lagoon beach at La Ventanilla in Oaxaca, an ecotourism resort on Mexico’s southern coast, show several crocs sunning without a single tourist in sight, the Mexican news agency milenio.com reported Sunday.
Some were even caught surfing the waves, Milenio reported.
The resort has been closed since earlier this month when government officials ordered all of the nation’s beaches shut down to halt the spread of COVID-19, Milenio reported on Monday April 13.
Source: Milenio
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Boost your Immune System with 5 of Nature’s Best Medicines
“Let food be thy medicine…” said.
-
The Mexican economy will shrink 6.6% in 2020 – IMF
Only Venezuela, immersed in a deep.
-
CFE raises electricity rates for the domestic sector.
Despite the contingency, in April, the.
-
Fauci retracts from his comments after fears of being fired.
WASHINGTON D.C. (Agencies) – White House.
-
Mexican doctors protest due to lack of supplies and adequate equipment
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
The Saint Lucia airport will be more expensive than NAIM
MEXICO (CAPA / IATA / Times.
-
Magician walks through U.S.-Mexico Border Wall in ‘riskiest stunt’
British magician Dynamo stunned onlookers as.
-
Thousands of sea turtles invade an empty beach in India to nest for the first time in years
Thanks to the isolation that has.
-
First hippo born in the Animaya zoo
Mérida, Yucatán (April 13, 2020).- Near.
-
CFE begins to cut electricity in the country against businesses for non-payment
MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – Shops,.
Leave a Comment