Walmart Mexico announces special shopping hours for “at-risk population”

The special schedule seeks to offer at-risk populations home service or store pickup
MEXICO – Walmart announced a special shopping schedule for people at risk of the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico without having to leave their homes.
The measure will be implemented in 205 stores across the country that have home service and pickup or in-store order collection with the aim of prioritizing customer service:
Adults over 60 years old or more
Pregnant women
People with disabilities
Healthcare workers
Patients with immunosuppressive, heart, lung, kidney, liver, blood or metabolic diseases
The special schedule will be provided through the Walmart website after customers fill their cart with their groceries, select home delivery or pickup address, and the special date and time for the at-risk population will be the first available schedule each day.
The self-service chain recalled that it works quickly to ensure the supply of high-demand products such as toilet paper, milk, perishables, basic groceries and cleaning products with the aim of privileging the safety of its customers and in attention to the prevention measures established by the health authority.
Continuamos trabajando por la seguridad de todos, intensificamos las medidas sanitarias en nuestras tiendas y clubes #NosCuidamosEntreTodos pic.twitter.com/FsTQmAAbPu— Walmart México y CAM (@WalmartMXyCAM) April 16, 2020
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
