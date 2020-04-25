Volkswagen pushes back possible restart of operations in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – German automaker Volkswagen will extend until at least May 18 a suspension on operations at its Puebla production plant in Mexico due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on Friday, April 24th.

The company’s Silao plant in Mexico is also temporarily down, and the company said it has not yet determined when it might resume operations.

The eventual re-start at both plants will be “gradual and under strict hygiene measures,” the statement added.

Volkswagen is among manufacturers worldwide who are responding to a steep fall in demand, as well as supply chain challenges following public health measures adopted by governments to rein in the pandemic.

