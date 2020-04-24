Velas Mexico Resorts share at home online activities

Velas Resorts in Mexico is sharing a program of activities for all ages to do at home to stay productive and have fun via their online magazine and social media channels. Content ranges from recipes and DIY projects to arts & crafts and activities for kids.
In addition to recipes for your favorite food and drinks at the resorts, Velas’ 25 world-class chefs are available to create recipes based on what you have in your pantry. New activities, tips and workshops will be shared daily. Followers can also request what they’d like to learn.
For the Family
• Coloring and Activities Book
• Mexican Toy Workshops
• Arts & Crafts
• Making Dreamcatchers
In the Kitchen
• What’s in Your Pantry? – Send in what’s in your pantry and resort chefs will create recipes
• Quick Recipes to do at home
• Kids Cooking Lessons
• Unique Cocktail and Margarita Recipes to Make at Home
Wellness & Relaxation
• Mandala coloring book
• Kids Yoga
• DIY body scrubs
• Kids Relaxation
• Feet Reflexology
• Make Your Own Mandalas With your Kids
• Back and Shoulder Massage
And More
• Creating a Serene Environment
• Hotel-Style Bed-Making
• Discover Velas’ Flora & Fauna
Follow hashtag #BetterTogether on Velas Resorts’ social media channels for more!
For more information on Velas Resorts in Mexico, visit velasresorts.com
Source: velasresorts.com.
