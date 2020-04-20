  • Business-new,
    • US oil prices on track for their worst day

    By on April 20, 2020
    Photo: Eric Kounce TexasRaiser

    Crude oil from this brand fell 37.11% to $11.49.

    The price of WTI oil continued to fall on April 20 due to the global demand crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

    Record fall for WTI oil: its price reaches its lowest level in two decades. WTI oil futures for delivery in May have fallen by 37.11% to $11.49 per barrel, reaching their lowest price since February 1999.

    At the same time, WTI crude oil futures for delivery in June lost 8.71% to $22.85 per barrel, while Brent brand futures depreciated by 3.74% to $27.02 per barrel.

    The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is a class of crude produced in Texas and southern Oklahoma that serves as a reference for setting the price of other crude flows. It is much lighter than Brent and has low sulfur content.

     

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Alejandro

