US oil prices on track for their worst day

Crude oil from this brand fell 37.11% to $11.49.
The price of WTI oil continued to fall on April 20 due to the global demand crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic.
Record fall for WTI oil: its price reaches its lowest level in two decades. WTI oil futures for delivery in May have fallen by 37.11% to $11.49 per barrel, reaching their lowest price since February 1999.
At the same time, WTI crude oil futures for delivery in June lost 8.71% to $22.85 per barrel, while Brent brand futures depreciated by 3.74% to $27.02 per barrel.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is a class of crude produced in Texas and southern Oklahoma that serves as a reference for setting the price of other crude flows. It is much lighter than Brent and has low sulfur content.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mérida City Council intensifies the cleaning and disinfection of markets
With constant sanitation tasks and comprehensive.
-
The Lopez-Gatellian Arithmetics
In terms of calculating rates and.
-
As Mexicans lose jobs in the US, remittances to their relatives back home dry up
MIAMI — Herminio Rodriguez could not.
-
Tekax Tourism Director is fired for registering as “unemployed”
TEKAX, YUCATAN (April 19, 2020) .-.
-
AMLO asks the Mexican narcos “To calm down” and stop distributing food
The president told the crime groups.
-
Firefighters from three corporations try to put down a huge fire between Yucatan and Quintana Roo
Firefighters from Conafor, the SSP, and.
-
State Tourism Secretary Michel Fridman shows no solidarity with the sector in Yucatan
The head of Sefotur, Michel Fridman.
-
COPARMEX asks workers to unite and ask the government to pay part of their wages
“We propose that only during the.
-
5,700 beekeepers in Campeche report decrease of 50 percent in production this season
José Luis Flores González, president of.
-
“Mexico’s demolition derby accelerates” – Asia Times Op-Ed
The Covid-19 crisis is devastating the.
Leave a Comment