US oil prices on track for their worst day

Crude oil from this brand fell 37.11% to $11.49.

The price of WTI oil continued to fall on April 20 due to the global demand crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Record fall for WTI oil: its price reaches its lowest level in two decades. WTI oil futures for delivery in May have fallen by 37.11% to $11.49 per barrel, reaching their lowest price since February 1999.

At the same time, WTI crude oil futures for delivery in June lost 8.71% to $22.85 per barrel, while Brent brand futures depreciated by 3.74% to $27.02 per barrel.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is a class of crude produced in Texas and southern Oklahoma that serves as a reference for setting the price of other crude flows. It is much lighter than Brent and has low sulfur content.

