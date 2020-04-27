UNAM builds COVID-19 hospital in 21 days

In just 21 days, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) built a hospital to care for patients with coronavirus.
The educational institution reported that the hospital will begin operations on Friday, May 1.
The hospital is called “Temporary Unit Covid-19”, it will initially have 240 beds, but it has a capacity of up to 840.
The director of the Faculty of Medicine, Germán Fajardo Dolci, explained to TV UNAM that in 21 days the construction of this temporary hospital was completed.The Yucatan Times
