Two Coppel stores in Mérida are temporarily suspended

Merida Yucatan; April 27, 2020.- The Federal Consumer Prosecutor (Profeco) carried out monitoring and verification visits to the “Coppel” department stores, these actions are carried out in establishments with non-essential work activities and that are operating during the health emergency generated by COVID-19.
In order to protect the rights of consumers, derived from the actions in the matter of verification, the precautionary measure of suspension of operation was applied in two branches of the downtwon area, which were closed down, as it was found that the prices advertised in the brochures of their promotions did not match those displayed in the stores, and the promotions are not in view of the consumers.
9 branches were inspected and only two were shut down, the rest are working normally.
The head of PROFECO, Sisely Burgos Cano, declared that they will continue to monitor establishments with non-essential activities, in order to verify the “Commercial Behavior” of the business, as well as compliance with the applicable Official Mexican Standards.
For complaints and denunciations, people can call the Consumer Telephone number 800 468 8722 .
