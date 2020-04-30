Tulum hostel shut down for organizing clandestine party

Tulum, Q.R. — The total number of shut businesses in the municipality of Tulum is nearing 20 who have been closed for non-compliance with the municipal coronavirus restrictions.
Inspectors from the Dirección de Fiscalización along with Policía Municipal attended to a noise complaint where they found a hostel hosting a party. The establishment was discovered with crowds and the sale of alcohol, which is in direct violation of the current municipal restrictions.
Inspectors report the closure of Aldea Tzunun Hostel for non-compliance of health restrictions as well as the sale of alcohol and allegedly operating without a license.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
