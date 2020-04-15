Trump Halts U.S. Payments to WHO

Trump criticizes the organization for opposing travel bans while the UN says it’s not the time to reduce resources and seeks unity.

United States President Donald Trump instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organization for taking China’s claims about the coronavirus “at face value” and failing to share information about the pandemic as it spread.

“The WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable,” Trump said Tuesday at a White House press conference. “The outbreak could have been contained at its source” if the organization had correctly responded early on, he added.

It’s unclear when any halt in payments would take effect or how much authority Trump has to suspend disbursements, which are authorized by Congress. The U.S. has contributed $893 million to the WHO’s operations during its current two-year funding cycle, according to the organization. Administration officials signaled the suspension would be for 60 days.

In a statement Tuesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the chance to investigate how the disease spread around the world would come later. “As it is not that time, it also not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus,” he said. “As I have said before, now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences.”

WHO Member Funding

U.S. pays top proportion of member dues to the WHO:

The move to limit support to the WHO in the midst of a global pandemic is unprecedented. Yet as domestic criticism of the Trump administration’s response has increased and the U.S. became the epicenter of the outbreak, many of the president’s supporters have pointed to the WHO for making early mistakes they say undermined the U.S. and worsened the crisis.

The WHO has been a conduit for tension between the U.S. and China for months, with WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus being singled out for blame by allies of the president for being too deferential to Beijing. Representatives for the WHO didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft Corp., warned in a tweet that cutting off funds for the WHO “is as dangerous as it sounds.”

‘Extraordinarily Bad Decision’

Early on after the news of the virus broke, the U.S. had pushed to have its own experts included in a WHO-led delegation to China. The health group repeatedly praised the Chinese response to the crisis, and later drew questions about whether it acted too slowly in declaring a pandemic.

Trump on Tuesday pointed to a WHO statement in late January opposing travel bans as a response to the coronavirus outbreak. The president instituted travel restrictions on China in late January, later extending it to the European Union and U.K. Around the same time, he also praised China’s “efforts and transparency” in a tweet. “One of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations,” Trump said on Tuesday. “Had other nations likewise suspended travel from China, countless more lives would have been saved.”

Ashish Jha, the director of Harvard University’s Global Health Institute, called Trump’s move “an extraordinarily bad decision.”

yes, @WHO is imperfect and we should hold it to account for missteps in the way it dealt with China.



But now is not the time.



It will make the world worse off.



It will make America worse off.



This is an extraordinarily bad decision.



Fin — Ashish "I'm still focused on testing" Jha (@ashishkjha) April 14, 2020

One person who reached out to Trump ahead of his announcement was the United Nations secretary-general. Guterres, through the U.S. envoy to the UN, acknowledged WHO missteps in the pandemic, but argued that now is not the time to be pointing fingers.

Some aides to the president have argued that cuts to the WHO now could be counterproductive because it is one of the few agencies with access to some of the world’s most vulnerable populations such as Yemen, Libya and Syria, which could all be hit hard by the virus, according to one person.

It is not the first time Trump has sought to cut U.S. contributions to the WHO, even before the virus outbreak. In its proposed 2021 budget, his administration called for reducing voluntary contributions to the WHO by more than half, to about $58 million.

While Trump criticized WHO reliance on Chinese information in the early day of the crisis, he repeatedly praised China and its president, Xi Jinping, for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak in January and February. But he said Friday that the WHO is “very, very China-centric. China always seems to get the better of the argument, and I don’t like that.”

House Democrats denounced Trump’s decision to withhold congressionally appropriated funds from the WHO in the middle of a pandemic. They said that he lacks the legal authority to do so and, like his withholding of aid to Ukraine, it would be a violation of the law.

Source: Bloomberg / WHO

