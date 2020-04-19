Trump discusses coronavirus pandemic issues with AMLO

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, spoke with his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the White House said on Saturday April 18. The two presidents agreed to maintain restrictions on border crossings to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
“Leaders also discussed the need to maintain restrictions on travelers crossing their land borders for non-essential purposes, while ensuring cross-border activities that are crucial to trade, health security, and other essential industries remain unimpeded.” the White House said.
“President Trump offered additional resources to the Government of Mexico to support his health care system,” the statement said.
In addition, Trump spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the same day, and expressed his appreciation for his country’s help in acquiring tests to detect COVID-19 for the United States.
“Both leaders agreed to continue working together to defeat the pandemic and restore global economic growth,” the White House said in its statement.
Source: REUTERS
