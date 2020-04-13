Tourists forced to write ‘sorry’ 500 times over India lockdown breach

Ten foreigners who broke a coronavirus lockdown in an Indian town made famous by the Beatles, were forced to repent by writing “I am so sorry” — 500 times, officials said Sunday.
The nationwide lockdown was imposed near the end of March, with residents permitted to leave their homes only for essential services such as buying groceries and medicine.
The travellers — from Israel, Mexico, Australia and Austria — were caught taking a walk in Rishikesh, where the Beatles sought spirituality at an Ashram in 1968.
Local police officer Vinod Sharma said they were each made to write “I did not follow the rules of lockdown so I am so sorry” 500 times.
More than 700 foreign tourists from the US, Australia, Mexico and Israel staying in the area had flouted the lockdown rules, Sharma said, adding the unusual punishment was handed out to teach them a lesson.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to extend a nationwide lockdown that was originally slated to end on Tuesday, for another two weeks.
Some states have already extended the restrictions.
On Sunday, India had registered more than 8,300 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths from the disease.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
There are threats of tax revolts in some Mexican states
Mexico’s president is facing threats from.
-
Thousands of sea turtles invade an empty beach in India to nest for the first time in years
Thanks to the isolation that has.
-
First hippo born in the Animaya zoo
Mérida, Yucatán (April 13, 2020).- Near.
-
CFE begins to cut electricity in the country against businesses for non-payment
MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – Shops,.
-
Renown Yucatecan chef cooks “Cochinita” to raise funds and support most vulnerable groups
MÉRIDA, April 11, 2020.- In the.
-
Pandemic affects local water purification plants
Low sales reported in Merida, even.
-
Record thermic sensation in Merida of up to 53 degrees Celsius
In some municipalities around the state,.
-
Death toll in Quintana Roo rises to 19 from Covid-19
CHETUMAL: The number of deaths and.
-
Death toll up to 7, half a million without power as storms batter Southern United States
Seven people died and hundreds of.
-
Jail, fines, and confiscation for anyone who brakes the law in Progreso, Chelem, and Chuburná.
PROGRESO Yucatan – Drones have detected.
Leave a Comment