Three year-old Yucatecan boy tests positive for COVID-19

Mérida, Yucatán (April 21, 2020).- The Ministry of Health of Yucatan reported that a 3 year-old child tested positive for Covid-19.
The report indicated that the age of the patients now ranges from 3 to 78 years old.
This new case triggers alerts in the state, as children were thought to be less vulnerable to the pandemic.
Previously, the youngest patient with Covid-19 in the state was a 10 year-old boy.
In relation to the number of cases, it was revealed that so far there are 1,634 suspected cases. Of which, 199 cases have tested positive, 14 have died, 71 are still under study and 790 cases have already been discarded.
Of the confirmed cases, 101 have already recovered: they have no symptoms and cannot spread the virus anymore.
51 patients are stable, isolated and constantly monitored by SSY medical personnel, as they present mild symptoms.
33 of these confirmed cases are hospitalized and in total isolation.
Meanwhile, the Yucatecan patient infected and diagnosed in Canada remains hospitalized.The Yucatan Times
