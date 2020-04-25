Theft crisis coming due to hunger – Sociologist warns

For those living on the edge, confinement has another meaning, says sociologist Luis García-Abusaíd
SALTILLO, Coah. (Zócalo News) – Sociologist Luis García-Abusaíd said there is a crisis of hunger-related robberies that can only be contained if the authorities of the three levels of government, business, and society take action.
“They will be thefts (because of) the coronavirus, and they haven’t been given due importance, but these types of thefts are already common. We see in the news people who are arrested for taking food, for trying to feed their family. This will likely get worse,” he said.
In an interview on Tele Saltillo’s evening news, sociologist Luis García Abusaíd said that Covid-19 is a social equalizer, since it infects rich and poor alike, even though some people try to classify it according to economic possibilities. “It’s a virus that makes us all equal,” he explained.
In a talk with the director of Grupo Zócalo, Francisco Juaristi Santos, he recalled that in Mexico, six out of every ten workers are in the informal sector, “living from day to day, without savings or a secure salary. For them, confinement has another meaning, different from that of the middle class and wealthy, who can carry out quarantine in a disciplined manner. In Mexico, everyone lives confinement differently,” he said.
Garcia Abusaid stressed that it has been a society that has adopted measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 above the government, because it has been the Mexicans who have anticipated the rules of confinement, hygiene, distance, and other actions of phase 2 of the health contingency.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Low income families in Mexico have to deal with COVID-19 and water shortage
In the shade of a rust-colored.
-
Hospital capacity reaching its limit in Mexico
Mexico’s public health system was in.
-
Mexico acute lung infections jump 50%, implying virus undercount
Severe acute respiratory infections in Mexico.
-
Cancun hotels propose to open in June with “coronavirus free” certification.
The Cancun hotel industry plans to.
-
More Cuban doctors arrive in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — On Friday.
-
Increase in disinfectant injuries following Trump’s statements
According to reports from the New.
-
New York man and girlfriend quarantining in Mexico are shot and killed
A New York man and his.
-
Italian architect designs green ‘smart forest city’ for Cancun
Italian architect Stefano Boeri has designed.
-
Once this is over, you need to get yourself a lymphatic massage…
In recent years, lymphatic massage has.
-
Baja ex-pat says Mexicans are taking the coronavirus seriously
My friends from New York City,.
Leave a Comment