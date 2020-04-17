The Pastry War: Mexico vs France 1838

The Pastry War, a minor conflict between Mexico and France, took place from 1838 to 1839.
The conflict arose from the claim of a French pastry cook, whose last name was Remontel and who lived in Tacubaya, a neighborhood in Mexico City, that some Mexican army officers had damaged his restaurant and had eaten all the pastries.
Remontel went to the French ambassador in Mexico, baron Deffaudis, to ask him for France’s support in the request for compensation but did not receive the answer he expected.
However, the conflict escalated quickly as more French people in Mexico began denouncing looting and damages to their businesses during the Revolution and other conflicts and compensation claims increased.
A number of foreign powers had been pressing the Mexican government without success to pay for losses that some of their nationals claimed they had suffered during several years of civil disturbances.
France decided to back up the demand for MXN $ 600,000 by sending a fleet to Veracruz, the principal Mexican port on the Gulf of Mexico.
After bombarding the fortress of San Juan de Ulúa, located on a reef outside the harbor, and occupying the city on April 16, 1838, the French won a guarantee of payment through the good offices of Great Britain and withdrew their fleet on March 9, 1839.
The most important domestic result of the Pastry War was the further enhancement of the prestige and political influence of the Mexican dictator Antonio Lòpez de Santa Anna, who had assumed command of the Mexican army and lost a leg in the fighting.
Source: El Universal
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Nicholas Sand, creator of famous ‘Orange Sunshine’ LSD, dies at 75
Swiss scientist Albert Hofmann may have.
-
Huge snake captured in downtown Conkal, Yucatán
Conkal, Yucatan; (April 16, 2020) .-.
-
Pink Floyd to begin streaming full concerts for free during lockdown
Pink Floyd will begin streaming full live.
-
AT&T Streamer DirectTV GO Launches in Mexico Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
“We arrive in Mexico at this.
-
Pirates’ raid ships in the Gulf of Mexico
GULF OF MEXICO (Reforma) – While.
-
The FIVE THINGS I have learned about the COVID-19 thanks to the information from the Mexican government.
1.-It is forbidden to go out,.
-
New app will tell a coronavirus cough from a regular cold
Everyone knows that one of the.
-
Peña Nieto’s bank accounts under scrutiny
The Secretary of the Civil Service.
-
Progreso: Street fight in full contingency for coronavirus
PROGRESO, YUCATAN (April 16, 2020).- Progreso.
-
Are dogs being kidnapped in Oxkutzcab, Yucatán?
OXKUTZCAB, YUCATÁN (April 15, 2020).— In.
Leave a Comment