Terminal 2 at Cancun airport closed down due to pandemic

Cancun, Q.R. — Cancun International Airport managing company Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) says due to an 80 percent decrease in flights, the company has decided to temporarily shut down another terminal.
ASUR says that as of April 11, Terminal 2 of the Cancun International Airport will be shut down with flights diverted to Terminal 4. In a statement, the managing company says that since airport services are considered an essential service, ASUR will maintain the operation of its airports in accordance with the guidelines issued by authorities, both in terms of public health and security infrastructure.
The company says the objective is to decrease the number of people who serve users, aircraft and passengers, helping the community to comply with social isolation and healthy distance, both keys to mitigating the effects of this pandemic.
ASUR says that as of today, the Cancun airport continues to operate normally, serving aircraft and passengers adding that at this time, there are no indications of the possibility of it closing its facilities either in Cancun or Cozumel.
In the statement, ASUR reiterated that all the airports it operates will continue to operate normally and attend to flights and passengers in coordination with the federal, state and municipal governments of the municipalities in which they are located.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste reported on Thursday, they attended to 86 scheduled operations including 41 arrivals, 33 national and 8 international, and 45 departures, 35 national and 10 international.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
