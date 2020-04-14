Telchac Pueblo merchant attacked for asking people to respect “healthy distance”

For asking that the healthy distance be respected to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, a merchant was attacked by the seller who was violating that preventive sanitary measure.

On social networks, it was reported that buyers lined up in front of a barbecue stall located in front of the municipal market, without respecting the minimum distance of 1.5 meters between people.

One of the merchants who works in front of this barbecue place uploaded her complaint to social networks.

The owners of the barbecue stall tried to hurt him for making the facts known, according to a video posted on social networks.

“Here in Telchac Pueblo, people do not respect the prevention measures of “healthy distance”, and not eating in public spaces either, and for making this situation public, I was verbally attacked”, says the complaint on a social networks post.

Another user wrote on social networks: “Telchac mayor Juan Jacobo López Álvarez does not let merchants sell food, or have customers eat in their loncherías, but those measures do not apply to everybody”.







