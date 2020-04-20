Tekax Tourism Director is fired for registering as “unemployed”

TEKAX, YUCATAN (April 19, 2020) .- After confirming that the Tourism Director of this municipality, Damaris Guadalupe Carrillo Chablé, registered and obtained the support of unemployment insurance offered by the State Government due to the Covid-19 contingency, the city council of Tekax made the decision to remove her from office.

In a statement, the municipal government headed by Diego Ávila, indicated that the official’s attitude contradicts the vision and values ​​of his administration, for which reason the employment relationship with Damaris Carrillo has been terminated.

Users of social networks reported that the Director of Tourism of Tekax appeared as a beneficiary of the program for people who lost their jobs or their source of income due to the coronavirus.

Like her, other people who do not require support registered and their names appeared on the list of beneficiaries published last weekend on local newspapers and news websites.

The statement from the town council headed by Diego Ávila reads as follows:

“In accordance with the vision of this government that acts with full transparency, and above all with adherence to ethics in the performance of the activities of those who are part of the team and who work in this administration, the City of Tekax reports:

A few hours ago on April 19 of this year, an application was received (for financial support contemplated in unemployment insurance), allegedly made in the name of the Tourism Director of our municipality, Damaris Guadalupe Carrillo Chablé.

From the information obtained, it was possible to notice various situations that are in contradiction with the vision of this government, and after having held talks with the person involved, it has been decided to terminate the employment relationship with her, all in accordance with both sides.

In this way, the City Council reiterates the commitment to monitor and not allow actions and/or behaviors that compromise ethics in the performance of the activities of those who work in this administration, since any conduct that attempts against it, rather small, unfailingly causes harm. to the population”.







