Tax Payment Strike in Acapulco

Employers Announce a Tax Payment Strike against the federal government.
ACAPULCO Guerrero (Agencies) – Representatives of the tourism, gastronomy and hotel sector will file legal protection claims against the municipal, state and federal governments.
Business associations from restaurants, tourism, and hotels in Acapulco, Guerrero, are threatening to go on strike tomorrow to pay for services and taxes, as well as for labor protections against the municipal, state, and federal governments because of the economic impact of the coronavirus on the state.
In a press conference, the representatives were assisted by the general director of RH Consultores, Ángel Octavio Cisneros Flores; the advisor of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco-Servytur), Javier Saldívar Rodríguez; as well as the president of the same association in Acapulco, Raúl Iracheta Montoya.
Cisneros Flores said that they will file two tax and one labor lawsuit and that each will be presented by the business organization, collectively and individually.
He assured that he has previous agreements with business organizations such as Coparmex and Canacintra, with which he seeks to join forces.
“We are going to make a series of injunctions for the protection of justice for ourselves (…) Tomorrow we are going to make the presentation of these constitutional injunctions”. (SIC9
Saldivar Rodriguez, said that so far, 500 companies have joined the strike, so he considered that another thousand businesses could join.
He called on the federal government to grant them credits of 25,000 pesos since it is not enough money for the tax and service payments they have to make at the different levels.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
