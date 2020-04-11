Tamaulipas suspends payments to the Federal Government



CIUDAD VICTORIA Tamps. – The Federation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (FECANACO-SERVYTUR), of the State of Tamaulipas, in agreement with the Chambers of Commerce, which represent about 20,000 small, medium and large businesses to decree a “suspension for the payment of taxes and services at the three levels of government,” reported Julio Cesar Almanza Armas, President of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Tamaulipas.

The presidents of the Chambers of Commerce of Reynosa, Río Bravo, Victoria, Matamoros, San Fernando, Valle Hermoso, Mante, Miguel Alemán, Nuevo Laredo, Camargo, Tampico, Madero and Altamira, as well as the directors of FECANACO, participated in the meeting.

The suspension of payments decreed by the leaders of organized commerce in Tamaulipas was based on the following considerations and points that were read and approved during the meeting by FECANACO Secretary Roberto Cruz Hernández.

A) Because of the emergency of COVID-19, The Federation has taken a repressive and challenging attitude towards the businessmen, forcing them to continue paying taxes, services, salaries, ordering the workers to go home, this without providing any situation of certainty, support or condoning public and fiscal services.

B) Mexico is acting in reverse of almost all developed countries that are also facing the emergency, in which their governments, parallel to the health situation, support entrepreneurs to maintain sources of employment, provide fiscal stimuli, and emerging credits.

C) 54% of the State’s Formal Employment is generated by the entrepreneurs of Trade, Services, and Tourism who have imagination, creativity, goodwill, and desire to support their workers. However, without income and with the businesses closed, they are unable to continue paying salaries, taxes, services so that the elimination of sources of employment and lack of capacity to pay is not a whim but a necessity for subsistence in the face of the apathy of the federal government.

D) In three weeks, according to IMSS data, Tamaulipas lost almost half of the jobs it had earned over the past year, a direct result of the state and federal governments’ refusal to create economic containment and support funds, resulting in the loss of 12,657 jobs, a situation that is tending to worsen by the day.

E) Tamaulipas has been placed among the five states with the highest unemployment between March 13 and April 6, leaving an equal number of defenseless families without social benefits and institutional medical service.

F) The Mexican Institute of Social Security has a census of 33,000 employers, and of these, between 7 and 10 percent reduced their workforce because they lack the liquidity to pay for their stay in this period of mandatory business closures and social isolation.

G) It is estimated that 30% of the SMEs could close before the end of the third quarter of the year and those that resist will have to do without between 40% and 60% of their personnel, having to evaluate criteria such as seniority, efficiency and salary amounts since the companies will be forced to do the same with less staff facing the fact that labor demands will come.

These criteria and assessments have influenced the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and its member chambers to formally decree a suspension in the payment of Federal and State taxes and services, which includes at the federal level VAT, ISR, CFE, IMSS, INFONAVIT, state-level ISN, and Municipal Prediales and rights, they said.

