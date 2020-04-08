Strong heat will continue in the Yucatan Peninsula

Take precautions and stay away from the sun rays as much possible.
MERIDA, Yucatan: This Tuesday April 8, the dominance of an anticyclonic system in the middle and upper troposphere will continue, generating stable extreme hot weather conditions in the region.
The entry of warm and humid air will favor scattered clouds, with the probability of isolated showers in the central region of Quintana Roo.
Temperatures will remain warm at night, while during the day they will be extremely hot.
The dominant wind will be from the east-southeast shifting in late afternoon to the northeast with gusts of more than 50 kilometers per hour (km/h) mainly on the central and eastern coast of the Yucatan.
What about Wednesday?
On Wednesday April 9th, the entry of warm and humid air from the Caribbean Sea into the region will continue to generate partially cloudy sky conditions, with no chance of rain in the three states of the region.
Temperatures will continue to range from very hot to extremely hot during the day and warm at night, with the southeast wind shifting in the afternoon to the northeast at 15 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of more than 40 km/h on the coasts of Yucatan and Campeche.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
