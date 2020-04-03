Streets of Mérida historic center closed due to health contingency

The City of Merida has closed several streets in the downtown area, so residents of that part of the city can have the “healthy distance” required to go shopping with the least risk of contagion from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

At 6:30 in the morning, 17 strategic points were closed to the transit of private vehicles in the downtown area of Mérida. These streets converge in pharmacies, supermarkets, grocery stores and markets, which are a source of supply for the Centro residents.

The Merida City Council informed that the closed sections are:

Calle 62, from 63 to 61

Calle 60, from 65 to 59

Calle 58, from 63 to 55

Calle 56, from 65 to 57

With these actions, it is intended that those who come to buy their provisions, medicines or withdraw cash from banking institutions, have enough space of a meter and a half (5 feet), of distance between one another, in order to reduce the risk of contagion.







