State Tourism Secretary Michel Fridman shows no solidarity with the sector in Yucatan

The head of Sefotur, Michel Fridman Hirsch, has had no contact with the sector she represents, while in other states such as Quintana Roo, “The strategy of prevention and containment in the face of the health crisis with guidelines from Sectur” has been launched, in Yucatan there are no economic reactivation plans.

The Secretary of Tourism Promotion in Yucatan, Michel Fridman Hirsch has not shown signs of solidarity with the sector she represents, therefore hotel leaders, restaurant owners, travel agencies and tour operators agreed in pointing out that her absence is conspicuous, since there is no strategic plan for the tourism sector in the state of Yucatan.

The last time that the state official was seen in a public event, was on March 12th, during the announcement of the cancellation of the Tourism Tianguis.

That meeting was held in Mexico City, in the presence of the head of the Federal Tourism Secretariat Miguel Torruco Marqués, who recently dictated the guidelines to undertake strategies that keep Mexico’s destinations in the sights of buyers, as future destinations for business and pleasure trips.

In this regard, the former president of the Yucatan Hotel Association and businessman, Ricardo Dájer Nahum, declared that the only action of which he is aware of, is to maintain the presence of the destination in digital media, but there are no specific promotions, because it is unknown until when the coronavirus pandemic will continue.

Dajer Nahum recalled that after the influenza outbreak (in March 2009), the economic recovery was so slow that in Yucatan many hotels had to close, and even a list of more than 70 hotels was put up for sale due to the seriousness of the situation. And taking into consideration that on this occasion, the pandemic caused by the coronavirus has been much more aggressive and harmful, many hotels and restaurants will be forced to close their doors, and the situation is a lot more serious.

“It is likely that the economic reactivation in the local tourism industry, will not be seen until 2021”, Ricardo Dájer Nahum concluded.

Source: La Verdad







