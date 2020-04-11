Social distancing doesn’t mean you can’t stay connected

Luckily, living in the digital era, social distancing doesn’t mean that you can’t maintain a feeling of connection to your community. Here are a few things that Tropicasa Realty agents are doing to help pass the time and make the most of their time staying at home.
• Give yourself a break from the kitchen and order in. Many local restaurants, ahead of government advisories, voluntarily closed their dining rooms and moved to take out and delivery only, including one of our favorites, Gernika Pintxos. To find other local restaurants that will deliver, so you can have a “date night” at home, click HERE.
• Host a virtual cocktail party. Set a time with friends and family to have group Skype or Facebook live video chat with your favorite libation, curl up in a cozy living room chair and put some social into your social distancing. Click HERE for some fun “quarantini” cocktail recipes to get you started.
• Say thank you to Netflix which just started streaming past seasons of Jeopardy. Get all your self-isolating house mates together for a game night because yelling out answers in the form of a question is still as oddly fun as you remember.
• Clean out your closet and storage areas. Take clothes and household items that are in good condition and wash, package and label them for later donation. As our tourist season in Puerto Vallarta came to an abrupt but temporary halt, many incredible local charities will be happy for the additional resources, and you will have a clean and organized home.
Source: Banderas News
