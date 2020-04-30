SEFOTUR seeks to attract more people to the Tianguis Turístico

With the change in the date of the Tianguis Turistico for September, the Yucatan government will seek to take advantage of the delay, in order to increase the number of attendees.

Yucatan will seek to increase the promotion strategy to have more attendees at the Tianguis Turístico 2020 now that it was announced it will be held six months later, in September, due to the pandemic.

“We hope to increase the number of people coming to the Tianguis,” said the state’s secretary for Tourism Development, Michelle Fridman, in an interview with Forbes Mexico. According to the official, more than 9,000 attendees had already been confirmed for the event, and 1,350 are buyers.

At the same time, Fridman stressed that September was chosen because of the agenda with other fairs and expos, while this will allow maintaining the theme of the autumn equinox.

“September 22 is the autumn equinox, so many activities related to the Maya cosmogony suring this time of the year will be carried out,” she said.

“(We chose September) for various reasons that have to do with the occupation, the agenda of other international fairs, and with giving enough time for the international situation to go back to normal.”

Fridman pointed out that the biggest challenge is to inform confirmed attendees to the Tianguis and begin to reschedule them along with their travel expenses for the new date, although he considered that this will not entail a higher cost for the state government.

Likewise, Fridman announced that there will be no more adaptations in terms of infrastructure, since the necessary modifications are already in place, and assured that the date for the Tianguis Turistico is definitive.



Although the cases of contagion have grown worldwide, the official called for people to follow the instructions of the health authorities

“We have to reinforce some more regional markets, insist that people, while continuing to take the precautions indicated by the health authorities, do not panic and stop traveling to places that do not pose a risk,” Fridman concluded.

Source: yucatan.com.mx







Comments

comments