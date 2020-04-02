Security forces begin surveillance campaign against Covid-19 in Yucatan

The advance of the coronavirus in Mexico amounts to 1,378 confirmed cases. 3,827 suspects, 7,000 negative cases and 37 deaths until Wednesday Apriel 1st.

Yucatan registers 53 positive cases and 251 suspected cases, of which 33 are still under study and 165 were discarded.

Yucatan has been one of the states that has instituted the best preventive measures in the fight against Covid-19, to such an extent that most of the municipalities and main ports have closed their access to people who are not residents.

Despite the fact that the state Health Secretary confirmed on Wednesday April 1st, that 30 infected people have fully recovered, they do not present symptoms nor can they infect others, so that only 23 remain infected, additionally to the two women who were abroad (one of them is almost about to be discarded).

Precisely for this reason, federal, state and municipal security police corporations have joined forces to start an awareness campaign to support the measures of the Government of Yucatan against the spread of the coronavirus.

A large number of police vehicles gathered thies morning in the Plaza Grande of the city of Mérida, and through their loudspeakers started exhorting the population to stay at home during this health emergency.

Several uniformed officers were touring the historic center, offering antibacterial gel to the few passers-by who walked through that site.

The activity was led by the head of the Secretariat of Public Security, Commander Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda, a high command from the Secretariat of National Defense and the Director of the Municipal Police of Mérida, Commander Mario Arturo Romero Escalante.

