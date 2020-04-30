Sargassum begins to arrive at Cancun beaches

Cancún, Quintana Roo (April 30, 2020).- The Federal Terrestrial Maritime Zone (Zofemat) reported that Coral beach is the first place on the Cancun coast where sargassum has landed this year.
Vagner Elbiorn Vega, head of the local dependency, indicated that this landfall occurred on the beach located “further south” of the municipality.
“This beach is very low and has almost no current, so it does accumulate a bit of seaweed. In fact, it is always the first spot where sargassum starts arriving every year, so this is a normal situation.”
He clarified that it is not an atypical massive landfall, like the one that occurred last year, despite the fact that almost five tons of seaweed are being removed from this beach by staff of the Benito Juarez municipal government.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
