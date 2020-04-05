San Miguel de Allende prepares strategy for economic and tourist rescue

“The municipality of San Miguel de Allende will announce in the coming days a strategy for economic and tourist rescue in the face of the coronavirus contingency”, declared mayor Luis Alberto Villarreal.

“We are preparing a package to overcome this difficult moment that of course begins with a public health issue, a health problem coupled with an economic issue. San Miguel de Allende is a municipality that stands out nationally and internationally due to the quality of its tourist services and precisely the tourism sector has been hit hard, as hotel occupancy is below 10%,” said the mayor.

San Miguel de Allende mayor Luis Alberto Villarreal (Photo: SMT)

“The recovery strategy after the pandemic is projected for the second half of the year,” Luis Alberto Villarreal continued.

He also assured that there will be a strategy to create temporary jobs because he stated that San MIguel is currently going through a “war economy”. But reiterated that health is the most important issue right now, and that’s why prevention measures will continue.

According to the mayor’s statement, in the coming weeks, efforts will be made to implement temporary jobs for the production of face masks, among other hygiene supplies.

Source: San Miguel Times







