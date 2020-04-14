Safety Measures Healthcare Facilities Around the World  During COVID-19 Pandemic

There’s likely not a country on the planet that hasn’t been impacted in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the onset and spread of the virus is significantly lower in Mexico compared to surrounding countries, the daily increase of citizens that have contracted the virus is sounding off alarms. Government officials and medical experts are now raising concerns about the country’s ability (or lackthereof) to effectively slow the spread and treat those in need.

With Mexico facing complications like a shortage of funds, medical staff, medical supplies, and ventilators, small medical practices and hospitals are doing what they can to remain safe. As the best course of action is still being ironed out by the Mexican government and top medical professionals, here is a look at some of the safety precautions that countries like the US, China, and Canada have taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facility Sanitization

To reduce the spread of the coronavirus and to protect the safety and wellbeing of medical staff and patients, hospitals and medical practices are taking extra precautions to sanitize their facilities on a more frequent basis. As early studies of the virus show that it can remain on hard surfaces for several hours, it is imperative to have medical facilities sanitized from top to bottom.

Staff Education

Part of protecting healthcare workers from contracting COVID-19 is keeping them educated and informed. Medical directors and shift supervisors are making sure their employees are well-informed on the recent pandemic with regular meetings to discuss updates on the coronavirus and treatments, symptoms to look out for, and safety measures to take to protect themselves and other patients from being infected.

Safety Gear

Another method to protect healthcare workers is the use of safety gear. Workers are being advised to wear safety gear including medical gloves and surgical masks. Wearing these medical devices as well as practicing safe hygiene like washing your hands after each patient have proven to help reduce the chances of transmission.

Patient Education

If you think medical professionals and healthcare workers are thrown off by this vicious virus, imagine how the average citizen is feeling. With so much fake news circulating on tv and the internet, many people are panicked. To prevent a surge in patients in the hospital or doctor’s office, healthcare organizations are doing what they can to inform the public. This includes provided them with fact-based updates on the pandemic, signs of symptoms, and instructions on what to do if they believe they’ve contracted the coronavirus. By educating the general public, it helps to keep panic to a minimum which could essentially save millions of lives.

Patient Screenings

Because there is still so much uncertainty about the coronavirus, many people still feel the need to be seen by a doctor. To try and separate patients who have been infected from those who have not, many countries have implement patient screening procedures. Using custom tents from companies like Ins’Tent Industries with tables lined with key medical supplies and safety gear, healthcare facilities have set up outdoor areas to test those believed to have COVID-19.

Healthcare workers take the patient’s temperature and assess their symptoms to determine the likelihood of them having the coronavirus. They are then able to advise these patients on the next steps to take to safeguard themselves, their families, members of their community, healthcare workers, and other patients.

Testing Centers

Last but not least, countries around the world are making use of open spaces, pharmacies, and healthcare facilities to test members of the community for coronavirus. These are pop-up testing centers where patients can either stand in line or drive their cars to be safely tested by trained medical staff. Patients are swabbed and then given instructions on what to do until their results come in. These testing centers help countries to get a more accurate account of how much the virus has spread. They also keep other medical patients, healthcare workers, and members of the community safe.

It seems as if overnight the coronavirus crept into the world and took everyone by surprise. As scientists and medical experts around the world work around the clock to find a permanent solution (vaccine and/or treatment), it is up to the governments, leaders, and front line workers worldwide to do what they can to stay in the fight.







