Record thermic sensation in Merida of up to 53 degrees Celsius

In some municipalities around the state, thermometers marked 45.8 degrees Celsius.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán: The extreme heat wave continues in the Yucatán with a wind chill of 53 degrees Celsius (127° Farenheit), this Saturday April 11th, setting a new record for the state capital.

According to Saturday’s report, the maximum temperature recorded in the “White City” was 43.1 degrees Celsius, but as we mentioned, the thermal sensation reached a record 53 degrees.

Via:Metereologia Yuc

In some municipalities across the state, things were even worse, places such as Mocochá, registered 43.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday , while Maní, registered 45.8 degrees Celsius.

In view of this situation, it is recommended that people hydrate themselves constantly, avoid exposing to sunlight for long periods of time, and if they have to go outside, despite the contingency of the coronavirus, use some sun block or sunscreen.

