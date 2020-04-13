Record thermic sensation in Merida of up to 53 degrees Celsius

In some municipalities around the state, thermometers marked 45.8 degrees Celsius.
MÉRIDA, Yucatán: The extreme heat wave continues in the Yucatán with a wind chill of 53 degrees Celsius (127° Farenheit), this Saturday April 11th, setting a new record for the state capital.
According to Saturday’s report, the maximum temperature recorded in the “White City” was 43.1 degrees Celsius, but as we mentioned, the thermal sensation reached a record 53 degrees.
In some municipalities across the state, things were even worse, places such as Mocochá, registered 43.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday , while Maní, registered 45.8 degrees Celsius.
In view of this situation, it is recommended that people hydrate themselves constantly, avoid exposing to sunlight for long periods of time, and if they have to go outside, despite the contingency of the coronavirus, use some sun block or sunscreen.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
There are threats of tax revolts in some Mexican states
Mexico’s president is facing threats from.
-
Thousands of sea turtles invade an empty beach in India to nest for the first time in years
Thanks to the isolation that has.
-
First hippo born in the Animaya zoo
Mérida, Yucatán (April 13, 2020).- Near.
-
CFE begins to cut electricity in the country against businesses for non-payment
MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – Shops,.
-
Renown Yucatecan chef cooks “Cochinita” to raise funds and support most vulnerable groups
MÉRIDA, April 11, 2020.- In the.
-
Pandemic affects local water purification plants
Low sales reported in Merida, even.
-
There could be a temporary hospital in Valladolid, Yucatán
VALLADOLID, YUCATAN.-At a fast pace, day.
-
Death toll in Quintana Roo rises to 19 from Covid-19
CHETUMAL: The number of deaths and.
-
Death toll up to 7, half a million without power as storms batter Southern United States
Seven people died and hundreds of.
-
Tourists forced to write ‘sorry’ 500 times over India lockdown breach
Ten foreigners who broke a coronavirus.
Leave a Comment