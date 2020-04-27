Portuguese company to start building first Tren Maya stretch on April 30th

The consortium led by Mota-Engil won the contract for the first stretch of one of the signature projects of the López Obrador administration, the Mayan Train, worth $13.3 billion pesos.

Mota-Engil is a Portuguese group in the sectors of civil construction, public works, port operations, waste, water, and logistics.

The resolution for the tender, informed online by Fonatur, revealed that, besides Mota-Engil México, this consortium is comprised of China Communication Construction Company Limited, Gavil Ingeniería, Eyosa, and Grupo Cosh.

@FonaturMX dio a conocer el fallo de la licitación pública internacional para la construcción del Tramo 1 del #TrenMaya que recorrerá 227 kilómetros de Palenque (Chiapas) a Escárcega (Tabasco) y que iniciará el 30 de abril cumpliendo con las medidas de la autoridad sanitaria. pic.twitter.com/UC3xAL7ZVf — @FonaturMX (@TrenMayaMX) April 24, 2020

The first Maya Train stretch goes from Palenque to Escárcega and is 227 km long, according to Arturo Ávalos, director of Administration and Finance of the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur).

The consortium’s economic proposal reached $13.3 billion pesos, enough to win the contract representing 9.6% of the project’s total investment, and also includes the executive project for the stretch, the supply of materials, and the construction of the platform, as well as the laying of the track in the stretch.

According to Fonatur, the winner of the tender was chosen through a point system in which the technical proposal and the economic proposal had 50 points each.

Five consortiums participated in the tender, including Sacyr, that won the road contracts in the last administration and that is currently in charge of the expansion works at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City and that aims to win the tender for the second stretch of this train.

The Maya Train wants to reactivate the economic activity in five states of southeastern Mexico: Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo, and Chiapas.

It will need a total investment of $139 billion pesos.

According to the rules of the tender, the contract will be signed on April 30th.

Source: El Universal







