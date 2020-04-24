Playa del Carmen municipal police officers return home

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo (April 23, 2020) — Municipal police officers who had been stranded in Peru since mid-March finally returned home to Playa del Carmen. The 11 officers were on an international training course when coronavirus flight and border restrictions were put into place.

On Wednesday, the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard announced the safe return of the 11 officers who were met by their commander Jorge Robles, head of the Secretariat of Public Security and Municipal Transit at the Cancun International Airport.

Commander Robles explained that “in accordance with instructions from the Executive Secretariat of National Public Security, for their professionalization, the 11 elements of the Municipal Police went to Peru to be trained at the National Academy.”

Playa del Carmen mayor Laura Beristain, recognized the officers for their outstanding work and welcomed them home after being in Peru for more than a month following the closure of the South American country’s borders.

The officers expressed their gratitude to the mayor for her efforts in ensuring they returned home, as well as for the support she provided during their stay in Peru. The officers left for Peru March 14 and were scheduled to return March 28.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







