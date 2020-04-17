Pirates’ raid ships in the Gulf of Mexico

GULF OF MEXICO (Reforma) – While the authorities are busy mitigating the spread of coronavirus in the Mexican sea, there are reports of attacks robberies against ships. And for the second week in a row, “pirates” have been robbing boats in the Gulf of Mexico.
According to the Reforma newspaper, an armed commando aboard outboard motorboats surprised two boats, attacked the crew, and took several articles.
Por segunda semana consecutiva, 'piratas' asaltaron otros dos barcos en aguas del Golfo de México; uno de los tripulantes resultó herido https://t.co/vnU4KfHFiT
— REFORMA (@Reforma) April 17, 2020
According to reports, one of the assaults was against a Mexican-flagged supply ship – the Buccaneer – sailing in the Campeche waters. Testimonies indicate that at least five suspects surprised the crew about five nautical miles from the Dos Bocas Maritime Terminal.
Similarly, the ship Telford 28 was attacked and robbed 25 kilometers from the port of Isla del Carmen, also in Campeche.
In this case, one of the crew members was injured – it is known that there were 300 people, among them sailors and workers.
According to the Secretary of the Navy, there are no protocols for ships to avoid these assaults by pirates. According to a source at Reforma, if the raids continue, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) could analyze the situation and declare the Campeche Sound as a piracy zone as has happened in countries like Indonesia, the Philippines, or Malaysia.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Pink Floyd to begin streaming full concerts for free during lockdown
Pink Floyd will begin streaming full live.
-
Drug cartels deliver aid packages across Mexico
A daughter of famed drug lord.
-
AT&T Streamer DirectTV GO Launches in Mexico Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
“We arrive in Mexico at this.
-
Mexico’s new oil regulator says Pemex joint ventures likely, 100 projects might qualify
The head of Mexico’s powerful oil.
-
Mexico Central Bank rebuffs AMLO request for Surplus Fund
(Bloomberg) — Mexican President Andres Manuel.
-
Health Secretariat says Mexico could have nearly 56,000 coronavirus cases
Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell.
-
Protests erupt along Mexican border after deaths at Honeywell, Lear
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) – A.
-
The FIVE THINGS I have learned about the COVID-19 thanks to the information from the Mexican government.
1.-It is forbidden to go out,.
-
New app will tell a coronavirus cough from a regular cold
Everyone knows that one of the.
-
Woman dies inside a supermarket in Mérida
MÉRIDA.- A woman died around 9:00.
Leave a Comment