Pink Floyd to begin streaming full concerts for free during lockdown

Pink Floyd will begin streaming full live concerts for fans for free during lockdown. They start tonight on the band’s YouTube channel with a newly restored and re-edited version of Pulse at 5pm (BST).

Up until recently the band had been releasing individual song clips on YouTube, but with the UK facing another three weeks of lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, and most other countries around the world experiencing restrictions of varying degrees, the band have shifted the onus to full concerts.

The band had previously posted the following message on their Facebook page: “We’d like to wish you all the best, and hope that you and your families are staying safe and well in these difficult times. With many people confined to home, we will continue to post as normal to hopefully give you some interesting and diverting images, music and video to help us all get through this.”

This evening’s resorted and re-edited edition of Pulse is taken from the recently released Later Years box set which was released last year.

Source: https://www.loudersound.com/







