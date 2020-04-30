People of Dzilam Bravo block road using boat

Dzilam de Bravo, Yucatan (April 30, 2020) .- Like many Yucatecan towns and municipalities seats that have closed in fear of the Covid-19, residents of the port of Dzilam Bravo decided to block the entrance to the port.
Locals argued that they do not want the coronavirus to reach their community, as they learned that cases of the pandemic have been detected in the neighboring port of Santa Clara.
The blockade was carried out at noon on Wednesday, April 29, since this a 100% fishing village, they used boats to block the road.
They say that residents of Santa Clara go regularly to Dzilam Bravo to buy fish and other supplies, but they refuse to wear face masks and follow other prevention measures against Covid-19.
Finally, municipal authorities declared that they are willing to reopen the road, but on the condition that no one is allowed to enter who does not wear a face mask.
Santa Clara, a port that belongs to the municipality of Dzidzantún, is located a few kilometers from Dzilam Bravo and both are connected by the coastal road.The Yucatan Times
