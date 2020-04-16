PAN Governors to Return Medical Supplies to Federation due to “Poor Quality”

The National Action Governors Association disseminated photographs of chinese articles. They call it “regrettable, disturbing and unacceptable. Someone has misinformed AMLO”.

CIUDAD VICTORIA Tamps (Agencies) – The National Action Governors Association (GOAN) has decided to return to the federal government, the medical supplies they are sending for the Covid-19 because of their “poor quality.”

Through their social networks, the group of PAN governors disseminated three photographs of different articles, with the description: “Regrettable, worrying and unacceptable.”

In the images, you can see cardboard boxes with a sheet and the name of the National Institute of Health for Welfare with blue coats. However, these are very thin. In another picture, white mouth covers are shown, and in the last image, a blue gown is practically transparent.

Besides, the information states that “the amount of medical supplies that the federal government is sending to the entities to attend the Covid-19 is insufficient. Therefore, “we have decided to return them to the federation.”

Lamentable, preocupante e inaceptable:



La cantidad de los insumos médicos que está enviando el @GobiernoMX a las entidades para atender el #Covid_19 es absolutamente insuficiente.



Su calidad, penosa.



Hemos decidido devolverlos a la federación.



Juzguen 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/gGZXFsS0xB — Asociación de Gobernadores de Acción Nacional (@GOAN_MX) April 15, 2020

The Ministry of Health answers.

For his part, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, explained that what the leaders have pointed out is not a mistake, but rather a problem of communication.

In his conference to inform the daily balance of the Covid-19 in Mexico, he said that the gowns are not for doctors, and the rest of the supplies do not have an indication of clinical use either. They are for community personnel, he said.

He also ruled out a confrontation with the PAN supporters. “If these very respectable governors are listening to us, what I remind them is that these gowns and supplies in the photo do not have any indication for clinical use, they are not for doctors or nurses because it is a thin material, this is a donation, and the intention is to have a simple gown for community personnel who have a very low risk of exposure”.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments