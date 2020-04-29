One man dead and eight more infected in Hunucmá, Yucatán

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (April 29, 2020).- The City Council of Hunucmá announced the unfortunate death of a 63-year-old man due to Covid-19 coronavirus.
Through a statement shared on social networks, it is reported that the person was admitted to a hospital on April 21st, and he remained there until Tuesday April 28th, when he died, it was confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus.
Also, it was made public that there are currently 8 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the municipality of Hunucmá.
Therefore, local authorities make a call on the population to maintain preventive measures during this Phase 3 of the contingency, in order to prevent the number of infections from skyrocketing.The Yucatan Times
