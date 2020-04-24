Once this is over, you need to get yourself a lymphatic massage…

In recent years, lymphatic massage has become one of the most sought-after spa treatments, increasing overall well being in a holistic and gentle way. Combined with the ancient and traditional practice of aromatherapy massage oils, this massage will give you physical as well as mental peace.

However, it’s important to know exactly what lymphatic drainage massage is and the benefits of aromatherapy massage to know if they’re the best choice for your body.

What Is Lymphatic Drainage Massage?

Lymphatic massage targets your body’s first line of defense against disease: your lymph nodes. Located throughout the body, lymph nodes move white blood cells to your organs and remove toxins. The massage techniques used with this are designed to stimulate lymph nodes with light, rhythmic pressure. The pumping motion will move up your legs to your abdomen, working along the lymph nodes’ passageways. This will stimulate movement and drain the nodes of old fluid and toxins. Because the massage uses a light touch, you’ll want to request a different massage if you’re looking for deep muscle relaxation.

Lymphatic Drainage Massage Benefits

Because the lymphatic system is located throughout your entire body, lymphatic drainage massage benefits are extensive and varied. At its core, the massage techniques are designed to improve and strengthen the immune system by stimulating circulation. This flushes toxins from the body while helping you fight against illnesses. It can also promote toning and combat the appearance of cellulite. You can feel these lymphatic drainage massage benefits after a single treatment.

What Is Aromatherapy?

Aromatherapy is a holistic healing treatment that has been around for thousands of years and practiced in many cultures. It uses natural and aromatic essential oils from plant extracts to improve the body, mind, and spirit. Aromatherapy can be done at home with diffusers and spritzers, but aromatherapy massage is one of the deepest and most relaxing ways to receive the benefits of essential oils. The combination of the light massage techniques of lymphatic massage and aromatherapy massage oils is powerful for healing your body and your mind.

Aromatherapy Benefits

While the scientific studies on aromatherapy benefits are varied, the long tradition of its practice speak for themselves. Around the world, cultures have recognized that soothing scents can improve sleep quality and reduce stress and anxiety. Other oils can help manage pain and soothe sore muscles. Headaches and migraines can also find relief through aromatherapy oils. Spa technicians can help you choose the rights oils for your body and your overall well being. No matter which oils you choose, the sensual and aromatic experience will enrich any massage you recieve.

While both aromatherapy and lymphatic massage have their own benefits, combining the physical stimulation and the sensory experience gives you double the benefits and creates a truly relaxing massage. It’s important to feel what your body needs and talk to your massage therapist to receive the best treatment and oils for your physical and mental well being. Bringing aromatherapy massage oils into your own life and daily routine will keep the benefits lasting long after the massage ends.

Source: Vallarta Tribune







